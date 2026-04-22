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Jalen Green
Phoenix Suns

Jalen Green

Phoenix Suns • #4 SG

Jalen Green And Suns Face Thunder In Game 2

Jalen Green and the Phoenix Suns play the Oklahoma City Thunder Game 2 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Wednesday, April 22. Green's points prop was 18.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on April 19, Green put up 17 points in a 119-84 loss to the Thunder. Green averaged 17.8 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Thunder are conceding 107.9 points per game, which ranks second in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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