Jalen Green
Phoenix Suns

Jalen Green

Phoenix Suns • #4 SG

Jalen Green And Suns Play Lakers On Feb. 26

Jalen Green and the Phoenix Suns play the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday, Feb. 26. Green's points prop was 20.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Green put up 13 points in his most recent appearance, a 97-81 loss to the Celtics on Feb. 24. Green is averaging 13.3 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.1 steals per game this season.

The Lakers rank 18th in the league in points allowed, giving up 115.9 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Jalen Green

