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Jalen Green
Phoenix Suns

Jalen Green

Phoenix Suns • #4 SG

Jalen Green And Suns Take On Jazz On March 28

Jalen Green and the Phoenix Suns play the Utah Jazz on Saturday, March 28. Green's points prop was 20.5 as of Saturday evening.

What It Means

In his last game on March 24, Green put up 21 points, six rebounds and six assists in a 125-123 loss to the Nuggets. Green is averaging 17.7 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Jazz are surrendering 125.3 points per game, which ranks last in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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