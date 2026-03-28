Jalen Green And Suns Take On Jazz On March 28

In his last game on March 24, Green put up 21 points, six rebounds and six assists in a 125-123 loss to the Nuggets. Green is averaging 17.7 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Jazz are surrendering 125.3 points per game, which ranks last in the NBA.

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