Jalen Green And Suns Square Off Against Grizzlies On March 30

In his last action, a 134-109 win over the Jazz on March 28, Green tallied 31 points and six rebounds. Green is averaging 18.2 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Grizzlies rank 24th in the league in points allowed, surrendering 119.2 points per contest.

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