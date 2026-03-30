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Jalen Green
Phoenix Suns

Jalen Green

Phoenix Suns • #4 SG

Jalen Green And Suns Square Off Against Grizzlies On March 30

Jalen Green and the Phoenix Suns play the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday, March 30. Green's points prop was 20.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last action, a 134-109 win over the Jazz on March 28, Green tallied 31 points and six rebounds. Green is averaging 18.2 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Grizzlies rank 24th in the league in points allowed, surrendering 119.2 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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