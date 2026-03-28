Jalen Duren And Pistons Play Timberwolves On March 28

In his last game on March 26, Duren put up 30 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists, two steals and two blocks in a 129-108 win over the Pelicans. Duren paces his squad in rebounding (10.6 per game), and averages 19.5 points and 1.8 assists. Defensively, he delivers 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocks.

Opposing teams are scoring 114.4 points per game against the Timberwolves, which ranks their defense 11th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.