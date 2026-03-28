FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Jalen Duren
Detroit Pistons

Jalen Duren

Detroit Pistons C

Jalen Duren And Pistons Play Timberwolves On March 28

Jalen Duren and the Detroit Pistons play the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday, March 28. Duren's points prop was 22.5 as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on March 26, Duren put up 30 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists, two steals and two blocks in a 129-108 win over the Pelicans. Duren paces his squad in rebounding (10.6 per game), and averages 19.5 points and 1.8 assists. Defensively, he delivers 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocks.

Opposing teams are scoring 114.4 points per game against the Timberwolves, which ranks their defense 11th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jalen Duren

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Detroit PistonsRecent Detroit Pistons Player News

View All Detroit Pistons Player News