FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Jalen Duren
Detroit Pistons

Jalen Duren

Detroit Pistons C

Jalen Duren And Pistons Face Thunder On Feb. 25

Jalen Duren and the Detroit Pistons play the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday, Feb. 25. Duren's points prop was 17.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on Feb. 23, Duren put up 25 points, 14 rebounds and two steals in a 114-103 loss to the Spurs. Duren is tops on his squad in rebounding (10.5 per game), and averages 18.0 points and 1.7 assists. Defensively, he delivers 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocks.

The Thunder are surrendering 107.7 points per game, which ranks second in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jalen Duren

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Detroit PistonsRecent Detroit Pistons Player News

View All Detroit Pistons Player News