Jalen Duren And Pistons Play Magic In Game 7

Duren tallied eight points and nine rebounds in his last game, a 93-79 win over the Magic on May 1. Duren averaged 19.5 points, 10.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opponents are averaging 115.1 points per game against the Magic, which ranks their defense 13th in the NBA in points allowed.

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