Jalen Duren And Pistons Face Magic In Game 4

Duren tallied eight points, nine rebounds and five blocks in his last action, a 113-105 loss to the Magic on April 25. Duren averaged 19.5 points, 10.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Magic rank 13th in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 115.1 points per game.

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