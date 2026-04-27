Jalen Duren And Pistons Face Magic In Game 4
Jalen Duren and the Detroit Pistons play the Orlando Magic Game 4 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Monday, April 27. Duren's points prop was 14.5 as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Duren tallied eight points, nine rebounds and five blocks in his last action, a 113-105 loss to the Magic on April 25. Duren averaged 19.5 points, 10.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocks per game during the regular season.
The Magic rank 13th in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 115.1 points per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.