Jalen Duren And Pistons Face Cavaliers In Game 3

In his last appearance, a 107-97 win over the Cavaliers on May 7, Duren totaled eight points and 10 rebounds. Duren averaged 19.5 points, 10.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Cavaliers are conceding 115.4 points per game, which ranks 15th in the NBA.

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