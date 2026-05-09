Jalen Duren And Pistons Face Cavaliers In Game 3
Jalen Duren and the Detroit Pistons play the Cleveland Cavaliers Game 3 of the second round of the NBA playoffs on Saturday, May 9. Duren's points prop was 13.5 as of Saturday morning.
What It Means
In his last appearance, a 107-97 win over the Cavaliers on May 7, Duren totaled eight points and 10 rebounds. Duren averaged 19.5 points, 10.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocks per game during the regular season.
The Cavaliers are conceding 115.4 points per game, which ranks 15th in the NBA.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.