Jalen Duren And Pistons Face Cavaliers In Game 1

In his last game on May 3, Duren posted 15 points and 15 rebounds in a 116-94 win over the Magic. Duren averaged 19.5 points, 10.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Cavaliers rank 15th in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 115.4 points per contest.

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