Jalen Duren And Pistons Face Cavaliers In Game 1
Jalen Duren and the Detroit Pistons play the Cleveland Cavaliers Game 1 of the second round of the NBA playoffs on Tuesday, May 5. Duren's points prop was 15.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
In his last game on May 3, Duren posted 15 points and 15 rebounds in a 116-94 win over the Magic. Duren averaged 19.5 points, 10.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocks per game during the regular season.
The Cavaliers rank 15th in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 115.4 points per contest.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.