Jalen Duren

Detroit Pistons C

Jalen Duren And Pistons Play Cavaliers On Feb. 27

Jalen Duren and the Detroit Pistons play the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday, Feb. 27. Duren's points prop was 17.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Duren had 29 points and 15 rebounds in his last game, a 124-116 win over the Thunder on Feb. 25. Duren leads his team in rebounding (10.6 per game), and averages 18.2 points and 1.7 assists. Defensively, he posts 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

The Cavaliers are allowing 115.1 points per game, which ranks 15th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

