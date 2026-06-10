Jalen Brunson And Knicks Play Spurs In Game 4

Brunson totaled 32 points and five assists in his most recent game, a 115-111 loss to the Spurs on June 8. Brunson averaged 26.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, 6.8 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opposing teams are scoring 111.5 points per game against the Spurs, which ranks their defense eighth in the league in points allowed.

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