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Jalen Brunson
New York Knicks

Jalen Brunson

New York Knicks • #11 PG

Jalen Brunson And Knicks Play Spurs In Game 4

Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks play the San Antonio Spurs Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday, June 10. Brunson's points prop was 27.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Brunson totaled 32 points and five assists in his most recent game, a 115-111 loss to the Spurs on June 8. Brunson averaged 26.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, 6.8 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opposing teams are scoring 111.5 points per game against the Spurs, which ranks their defense eighth in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jalen Brunson

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