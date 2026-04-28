Jalen Brunson And Knicks Play Hawks In Game 5

In his most recent appearance, a 114-98 win over the Hawks on April 25, Brunson totaled 19 points. Brunson averaged 26.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, 6.8 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Hawks are giving up 116 points per game, which ranks 18th in the NBA.

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