Jalen Brunson And Knicks Play Hawks In Game 5
Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks play the Atlanta Hawks Game 5 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Tuesday, April 28. Brunson's points prop was 26.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
In his most recent appearance, a 114-98 win over the Hawks on April 25, Brunson totaled 19 points. Brunson averaged 26.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, 6.8 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocks per game during the regular season.
The Hawks are giving up 116 points per game, which ranks 18th in the NBA.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.