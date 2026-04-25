Jalen Brunson And Knicks Take On Hawks In Game 4
Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks play the Atlanta Hawks Game 4 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Saturday, April 25. Brunson's points prop was 27.5 as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
Last time out on April 23, Brunson posted 26 points, four assists and two steals in a 109-108 loss to the Hawks. Brunson averaged 26.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, 6.8 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocks per game during the regular season.
The Hawks are surrendering 116.0 points per game, which ranks 18th in the NBA.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.