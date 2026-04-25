Jalen Brunson And Knicks Take On Hawks In Game 4

Last time out on April 23, Brunson posted 26 points, four assists and two steals in a 109-108 loss to the Hawks. Brunson averaged 26.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, 6.8 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Hawks are surrendering 116.0 points per game, which ranks 18th in the NBA.

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