Jalen Brunson And Knicks Take On Hawks In Game 3

Brunson tallied 29 points and seven assists in his most recent appearance, a 107-106 loss to the Hawks on April 20. Brunson averaged 26.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, 6.8 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opposing teams are scoring 116 points per contest against the Hawks, which ranks their defense 18th in the NBA in points allowed.

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