Jalen Brunson And Knicks Play Hawks In Game 1
Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks play the Atlanta Hawks Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Saturday, April 18. Brunson's points prop was 27.5 as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
In his most recent appearance, a 112-95 win over the Raptors on April 10, Brunson tallied 29 points and two steals. Brunson averaged 26.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, 6.8 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocks per game during the regular season.
The Hawks rank 18th in the league in points allowed, giving up 116 points per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.