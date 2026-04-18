Jalen Brunson And Knicks Play Hawks In Game 1

In his most recent appearance, a 112-95 win over the Raptors on April 10, Brunson tallied 29 points and two steals. Brunson averaged 26.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, 6.8 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Hawks rank 18th in the league in points allowed, giving up 116 points per game.

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