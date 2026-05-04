Jalen Brunson And Knicks Take On 76ers In Game 1

In his last game on April 30, Brunson posted 17 points, eight assists and two steals in a 140-89 win over the Hawks. Brunson averaged 26.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, 6.8 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opponents are scoring 116.1 points per game against the 76ers, which ranks their defense 19th in the NBA in points allowed.

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