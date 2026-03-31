Jakob Poeltl And Raptors Square Off Against Pistons On March 31

Poeltl put up 11 points and seven rebounds in his last action, a 139-87 win over the Magic on March 29. Poeltl is averaging 10.6 points, 7.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 109.5 points per game against the Pistons, which ranks their defense third in the NBA in points allowed.

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