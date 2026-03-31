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Jakob Poeltl
Toronto Raptors

Jakob Poeltl

Toronto Raptors • #19 C

Jakob Poeltl And Raptors Square Off Against Pistons On March 31

Jakob Poeltl and the Toronto Raptors play the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday, March 31. Poeltl's points prop was 10.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Poeltl put up 11 points and seven rebounds in his last action, a 139-87 win over the Magic on March 29. Poeltl is averaging 10.6 points, 7.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 109.5 points per game against the Pistons, which ranks their defense third in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jakob Poeltl

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