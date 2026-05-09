Jake Laravia And Lakers Take On Thunder In Game 3

In his most recent action, a 125-107 loss to the Thunder on May 7, Laravia put up . Jake LaRavia averaged 8.2 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Thunder are conceding 107.9 points per contest, which ranks second in the NBA.

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