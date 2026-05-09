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Jake LaRavia
Los Angeles Lakers

Jake LaRavia

Los Angeles Lakers • #12 SF

Jake Laravia And Lakers Take On Thunder In Game 3

Jake Laravia and the Los Angeles Lakers play the Oklahoma City Thunder Game 3 of the second round of the NBA playoffs on Saturday, May 9. Laravia's points prop was 3.5 as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent action, a 125-107 loss to the Thunder on May 7, Laravia put up . Jake LaRavia averaged 8.2 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Thunder are conceding 107.9 points per contest, which ranks second in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jake LaRavia

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