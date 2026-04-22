Jake Laravia And Lakers Take On Rockets In Game 2

In his most recent appearance, a 107-98 win over the Rockets on April 18, Laravia tallied six points. Jake LaRavia averaged 8.2 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Rockets are conceding 110.0 points per contest, which ranks fourth in the NBA.

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