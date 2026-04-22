Jake Laravia And Lakers Take On Rockets In Game 2
Jake Laravia and the Los Angeles Lakers play the Houston Rockets Game 2 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Tuesday, April 21. Laravia's points prop was 6.5 as of Tuesday evening.
What It Means
In his most recent appearance, a 107-98 win over the Rockets on April 18, Laravia tallied six points. Jake LaRavia averaged 8.2 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocks per game during the regular season.
The Rockets are conceding 110.0 points per contest, which ranks fourth in the NBA.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.