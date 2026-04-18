Jake Laravia And Lakers Take On Rockets In Game 1

In his most recent game, a 131-107 win over the Jazz on April 12, Laravia totaled two points and two steals. Jake LaRavia averaged 8.2 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opposing teams are averaging 110 points per contest against the Rockets, which ranks their defense fourth in the NBA in points allowed.

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