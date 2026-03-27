Jake Laravia And Lakers Square Off Against Nets On March 27

In his last appearance, a 137-130 win over the Pacers on March 25, Laravia tallied six points and four steals. Jake LaRavia is averaging 8.4 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Nets rank 16th in the league in points allowed, giving up 115.7 points per contest.

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