Jaime Jaquez Jr. And Heat Take On Rockets On Feb. 28

Jaime Jaquez Jr. and the Miami Heat play the Houston Rockets on Saturday, Feb. 28. Jaquez's points prop was 14.5 as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Jaquez put up 19 points and two steals in his last game, a 124-117 loss to the 76ers on Feb. 26. Jaquez is averaging 15.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Rockets rank third in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 109.1 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

