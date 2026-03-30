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Jaime Jaquez Jr.
Miami Heat

Jaime Jaquez Jr.

Miami Heat • #11 SF

Jaime Jaquez Jr. And Heat Take On 76ers On March 30

Jaime Jaquez Jr. and the Miami Heat play the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday, March 30. Jaquez's points prop was 13.5 as of Monday evening.

What It Means

In his last appearance, a 135-118 loss to the Pacers on March 29, Jaquez tallied 17 points and eight rebounds. Jaquez is averaging 15.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.7 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 116.5 points per game against the 76ers, which ranks their defense 19th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jaime Jaquez Jr.

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