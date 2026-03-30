Jaime Jaquez Jr. And Heat Take On 76ers On March 30

In his last appearance, a 135-118 loss to the Pacers on March 29, Jaquez tallied 17 points and eight rebounds. Jaquez is averaging 15.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.7 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 116.5 points per game against the 76ers, which ranks their defense 19th in the league in points allowed.

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