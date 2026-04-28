Jaden McDaniels And Timberwolves Square Off Against Nuggets In Game 5
Jaden McDaniels and the Minnesota Timberwolves play the Denver Nuggets Game 5 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Monday, April 27. McDaniels' points prop was 17.5 as of Monday evening.
What It Means
Last time out on April 25, McDaniels posted 12 points and eight rebounds in a 112-96 win over the Nuggets. McDaniels averaged 14.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.0 block per game during the regular season.
The Nuggets are conceding 116.9 points per game, which ranks 21st in the NBA.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.