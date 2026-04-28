Jaden McDaniels And Timberwolves Square Off Against Nuggets In Game 5

Last time out on April 25, McDaniels posted 12 points and eight rebounds in a 112-96 win over the Nuggets. McDaniels averaged 14.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.0 block per game during the regular season.

The Nuggets are conceding 116.9 points per game, which ranks 21st in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.