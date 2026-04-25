Jaden McDaniels And Timberwolves Face Nuggets In Game 4

McDaniels put up 20 points and 10 rebounds in his most recent game, a 113-96 win over the Nuggets on April 23. McDaniels averaged 14.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.0 block per game during the regular season.

The Nuggets are giving up 116.9 points per game, which ranks 21st in the league.

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