Jaden McDaniels And Timberwolves Take On Nuggets In Game 3
Jaden McDaniels and the Minnesota Timberwolves play the Denver Nuggets Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Thursday, April 23. McDaniels' points prop was 15.5 as of Thursday evening.
What It Means
McDaniels put up 14 points in his most recent action, a 119-114 win over the Nuggets on April 20. McDaniels averaged 14.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.0 block per game during the regular season.
The Nuggets rank 21st in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 116.9 points per contest.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.