Jaden McDaniels And Timberwolves Take On Nuggets In Game 3

McDaniels put up 14 points in his most recent action, a 119-114 win over the Nuggets on April 20. McDaniels averaged 14.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.0 block per game during the regular season.

The Nuggets rank 21st in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 116.9 points per contest.

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