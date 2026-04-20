Jaden McDaniels And Timberwolves Play Nuggets In Game 2

In his last game on April 18, McDaniels recorded 16 points and eight rebounds in a 116-105 loss to the Nuggets. McDaniels averaged 14.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.0 block per game during the regular season.

The Nuggets are conceding 116.9 points per game, which ranks 21st in the league.

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