Jaden McDaniels And Timberwolves Play Nuggets In Game 2
Jaden McDaniels and the Minnesota Timberwolves play the Denver Nuggets Game 2 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Monday, April 20. McDaniels' points prop was 15.5 as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
In his last game on April 18, McDaniels recorded 16 points and eight rebounds in a 116-105 loss to the Nuggets. McDaniels averaged 14.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.0 block per game during the regular season.
The Nuggets are conceding 116.9 points per game, which ranks 21st in the league.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.