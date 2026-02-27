FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Jaden McDaniels
Minnesota Timberwolves

Jaden McDaniels

Minnesota Timberwolves • #3 PF

Jaden McDaniels And Timberwolves Play Clippers On Feb. 26

Jaden McDaniels and the Minnesota Timberwolves play the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday, Feb. 26. McDaniels' points prop was 13.5 as of Thursday evening.

What It Means

McDaniels tallied 29 points, six rebounds, three steals and five blocks in his last action, a 124-121 win over the Trail Blazers on Feb. 24. McDaniels is averaging 15.2 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.0 steal and 1.1 blocks per game this season.

The Clippers are conceding 112.6 points per game, which ranks ninth in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Jaden McDaniels

