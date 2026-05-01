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Jabari Smith
Houston Rockets

Jabari Smith

Houston Rockets • #10 PF

Jabari Smith And Rockets Square Off Against Lakers In Game 6

Jabari Smith and the Houston Rockets play the Los Angeles Lakers Game 6 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Friday, May 1. Smith's points prop was 17.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Smith totaled 22 points, seven rebounds and two blocks in his most recent action, a 99-93 win over the Lakers on April 29. Jabari Smith Jr. averaged 15.8 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.9 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Lakers rank 11th in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 114.6 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jabari Smith

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