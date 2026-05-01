Jabari Smith And Rockets Square Off Against Lakers In Game 6

Smith totaled 22 points, seven rebounds and two blocks in his most recent action, a 99-93 win over the Lakers on April 29. Jabari Smith Jr. averaged 15.8 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.9 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Lakers rank 11th in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 114.6 points per contest.

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