Jabari Smith And Rockets Take On Lakers In Game 4

In his most recent appearance, a 112-108 loss to the Lakers on April 24, Smith totaled 24 points and six rebounds. Jabari Smith Jr. averaged 15.8 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.9 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Lakers rank 11th in the league in points allowed, giving up 114.6 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.