Jabari Smith And Rockets Take On Lakers In Game 4
Jabari Smith and the Houston Rockets play the Los Angeles Lakers Game 4 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Sunday, April 26. Smith's points prop was 17.5 as of Sunday evening.
What It Means
In his most recent appearance, a 112-108 loss to the Lakers on April 24, Smith totaled 24 points and six rebounds. Jabari Smith Jr. averaged 15.8 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.9 blocks per game during the regular season.
The Lakers rank 11th in the league in points allowed, giving up 114.6 points per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.