Jabari Smith And Rockets Square Off Against Lakers In Game 3

In his most recent action, a 101-94 loss to the Lakers on April 21, Smith put up 18 points and six rebounds. Jabari Smith Jr. averaged 15.8 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.9 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Lakers are conceding 114.6 points per game, which ranks 11th in the league.

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