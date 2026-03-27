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Jabari Smith
Houston Rockets

Jabari Smith

Houston Rockets • #10 PF

Jabari Smith And Rockets Square Off Against Grizzlies On March 27

Jabari Smith and the Houston Rockets play the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday, March 27. Smith's points prop was 14.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on March 25, Smith recorded 16 points and 12 rebounds in a 110-108 loss to the Timberwolves. Jabari Smith Jr. is averaging 15.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.9 blocks per game this season.

The Grizzlies rank 23rd in the league in points allowed, giving up 119.1 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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