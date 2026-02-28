FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Ja'Kobe Walter And Raptors Take On Wizards On Feb. 28

Ja'Kobe Walter and the Toronto Raptors play the Washington Wizards on Saturday, Feb. 28. Walter's points prop was 6.5 as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Walter tallied five points and seven rebounds in his most recent appearance, a 110-107 loss to the Spurs on Feb. 25. Walter is averaging 6.6 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.0 assist, 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Wizards rank 29th in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 122.8 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

