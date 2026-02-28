Ja'Kobe Walter And Raptors Take On Wizards On Feb. 28

Walter tallied five points and seven rebounds in his most recent appearance, a 110-107 loss to the Spurs on Feb. 25. Walter is averaging 6.6 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.0 assist, 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Wizards rank 29th in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 122.8 points per game.

