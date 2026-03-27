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Ja'Kobe Walter
Toronto Raptors

Ja'Kobe Walter

Toronto Raptors • #14 SG

Ja'Kobe Walter And Raptors Take On Pelicans On March 27

Ja'Kobe Walter and the Toronto Raptors play the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday, March 27. Walter's points prop was 8.5 as of Friday evening.

What It Means

In his most recent appearance, a 119-94 loss to the Clippers on March 25, Walter tallied five points. Walter is averaging 7.0 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 119.3 points per game against the Pelicans, which ranks their defense 24th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ja'Kobe Walter

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