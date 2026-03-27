Ja'Kobe Walter And Raptors Take On Pelicans On March 27

In his most recent appearance, a 119-94 loss to the Clippers on March 25, Walter tallied five points. Walter is averaging 7.0 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 119.3 points per game against the Pelicans, which ranks their defense 24th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.