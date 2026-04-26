Ja'Kobe Walter And Raptors Play Cavaliers In Game 4

Walter tallied in his most recent game, a 126-104 win over the Cavaliers on April 23. Walter averaged 7.5 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.2 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opponents are averaging 115.4 points per contest against the Cavaliers, which ranks their defense 15th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.