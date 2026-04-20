FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Ja'Kobe Walter
Toronto Raptors

Ja'Kobe Walter

Toronto Raptors • #14 SG

Ja'Kobe Walter And Raptors Face Cavaliers In Game 2

Ja'Kobe Walter and the Toronto Raptors play the Cleveland Cavaliers Game 2 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Monday, April 20. Walter's points prop was 8.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on April 18, Walter put up seven points in a 126-113 loss to the Cavaliers. Walter averaged 7.5 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.2 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Cavaliers rank 15th in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 115.4 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ja'Kobe Walter

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Toronto RaptorsRecent Toronto Raptors Player News

View All Toronto Raptors Player News