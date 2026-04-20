Ja'Kobe Walter And Raptors Face Cavaliers In Game 2

In his last game on April 18, Walter put up seven points in a 126-113 loss to the Cavaliers. Walter averaged 7.5 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.2 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Cavaliers rank 15th in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 115.4 points per contest.

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