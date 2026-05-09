Isaiah Stewart And Pistons Face Cavaliers In Game 3

In his most recent action, a 107-97 win over the Cavaliers on May 7, Stewart tallied two points. Stewart averaged 10.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 0.3 steals and 1.6 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opponents are scoring 115.4 points per contest against the Cavaliers, which ranks their defense 15th in the league in points allowed.

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