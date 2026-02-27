Isaiah Joe And Thunder Face Nuggets On Feb. 27
Isaiah Joe and the Oklahoma City Thunder play the Denver Nuggets on Friday, Feb. 27. Joe's points prop was 9.5 as of Friday evening.
What It Means
Joe totaled three points in his last game, a 124-116 loss to the Pistons on Feb. 25. Joe is averaging 10.8 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.
The Nuggets are conceding 115.7 points per game, which ranks 17th in the league.
