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Isaiah Hartenstein
Oklahoma City Thunder

Isaiah Hartenstein

Oklahoma City Thunder • #55 PF

Isaiah Hartenstein And Thunder Take On Knicks On March 29

Isaiah Hartenstein and the Oklahoma City Thunder play the New York Knicks on Sunday, March 29. Hartenstein's points prop was 7.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on March 27, Hartenstein posted six points, 16 rebounds and two steals in a 131-113 win over the Bulls. Hartenstein is averaging 9.5 points, 9.6 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.8 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 110.5 points per game against the Knicks, which ranks their defense fifth in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Isaiah Hartenstein

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