Isaiah Hartenstein And Thunder Take On Knicks On March 29

In his last game on March 27, Hartenstein posted six points, 16 rebounds and two steals in a 131-113 win over the Bulls. Hartenstein is averaging 9.5 points, 9.6 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.8 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 110.5 points per game against the Knicks, which ranks their defense fifth in the league in points allowed.

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