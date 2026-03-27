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Isaiah Hartenstein
Oklahoma City Thunder

Isaiah Hartenstein

Oklahoma City Thunder • #55 PF

Isaiah Hartenstein And Thunder Square Off Against Bulls On March 27

Isaiah Hartenstein and the Oklahoma City Thunder play the Chicago Bulls on Friday, March 27. Hartenstein's points prop was 8.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last appearance, a 119-109 loss to the Celtics on March 25, Hartenstein had six points and three steals. Hartenstein is averaging 9.6 points, 9.5 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.8 blocks per game this season.

The Bulls are surrendering 120.8 points per game, which ranks 27th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Isaiah Hartenstein

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