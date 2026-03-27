Isaiah Hartenstein And Thunder Square Off Against Bulls On March 27

In his last appearance, a 119-109 loss to the Celtics on March 25, Hartenstein had six points and three steals. Hartenstein is averaging 9.6 points, 9.5 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.8 blocks per game this season.

The Bulls are surrendering 120.8 points per game, which ranks 27th in the league.

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