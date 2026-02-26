FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Isaac Okoro
Chicago Bulls

Isaac Okoro

Chicago Bulls • #35 SF

Isaac Okoro And Bulls Take On Trail Blazers On Feb. 26

Isaac Okoro and the Chicago Bulls play the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday, Feb. 26. Okoro's points prop was 10.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Okoro totaled seven points in his last game, a 131-99 loss to the Hornets on Feb. 24. Okoro is averaging 9.2 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 118.3 points per contest against the Trail Blazers, which ranks their defense 24th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Isaac Okoro

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Chicago BullsRecent Chicago Bulls Player News

View All Chicago Bulls Player News