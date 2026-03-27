Isaac Okoro And Bulls Take On Thunder On March 27

In his most recent appearance, a 157-137 loss to the 76ers on March 25, Okoro totaled 13 points. Okoro is averaging 9.1 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Thunder rank second in the league in points allowed, conceding 107.6 points per game.

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