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Isaac Okoro
Chicago Bulls

Isaac Okoro

Chicago Bulls • #35 SF

Isaac Okoro And Bulls Take On Thunder On March 27

Isaac Okoro and the Chicago Bulls play the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday, March 27. Okoro's points prop was 7.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent appearance, a 157-137 loss to the 76ers on March 25, Okoro totaled 13 points. Okoro is averaging 9.1 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Thunder rank second in the league in points allowed, conceding 107.6 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Isaac Okoro

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