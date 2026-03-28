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Isaac Okoro
Chicago Bulls

Isaac Okoro

Chicago Bulls • #35 SF

Isaac Okoro And Bulls Face Grizzlies On March 28

Isaac Okoro and the Chicago Bulls play the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday, March 28. Okoro's points prop was 10.5 as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game, a 131-113 loss to the Thunder on March 27, Okoro tallied 20 points. Okoro is averaging 9.3 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Grizzlies are allowing 119.1 points per contest, which ranks 24th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Isaac Okoro

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