Isaac Okoro And Bulls Face Grizzlies On March 28

In his last game, a 131-113 loss to the Thunder on March 27, Okoro tallied 20 points. Okoro is averaging 9.3 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Grizzlies are allowing 119.1 points per contest, which ranks 24th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.