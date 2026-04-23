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Immanuel Quickley
Toronto Raptors

Immanuel Quickley

Toronto Raptors • #5 PG

Immanuel Quickley And Raptors Face Cavaliers In Game 3

Immanuel Quickley and the Toronto Raptors play the Cleveland Cavaliers Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Thursday, April 23. Quickley's points prop was 11.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Quickley had four points, five assists and two steals in his last game, a 136-101 win over the Nets on April 12. Quickley averaged 16.4 points, 4.0 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.1 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Cavaliers are giving up 115.4 points per game, which ranks 15th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Immanuel Quickley

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