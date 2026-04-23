Immanuel Quickley And Raptors Face Cavaliers In Game 3

Quickley had four points, five assists and two steals in his last game, a 136-101 win over the Nets on April 12. Quickley averaged 16.4 points, 4.0 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.1 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Cavaliers are giving up 115.4 points per game, which ranks 15th in the league.

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