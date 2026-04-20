Immanuel Quickley And Raptors Face Cavaliers In Game 2
Immanuel Quickley and the Toronto Raptors play the Cleveland Cavaliers Game 2 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Monday, April 20. Quickley's points prop was 13.5 as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Last time out on April 12, Quickley posted four points, five assists and two steals in a 136-101 win over the Nets. Quickley averaged 16.4 points, 4.0 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.1 blocks per game during the regular season.
The Cavaliers rank 15th in the league in points allowed, surrendering 115.4 points per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.