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Herbert Jones
New Orleans Pelicans

Herbert Jones

New Orleans Pelicans • #2 SF

Herbert Jones And Pelicans Take On Rockets On March 29

Herbert Jones and the New Orleans Pelicans play the Houston Rockets on Sunday, March 29. Jones' points prop was 9.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

Jones tallied two points, three steals and two blocks in his most recent game, a 119-106 loss to the Raptors on March 27. Jones is averaging 9.0 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.7 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

The Rockets are giving up 110.2 points per game, which ranks fourth in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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