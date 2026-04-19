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Harrison Barnes
San Antonio Spurs

Harrison Barnes

San Antonio Spurs • #40 F

Harrison Barnes And Spurs Take On Trail Blazers In Game 1

Harrison Barnes and the San Antonio Spurs play the Portland Trail Blazers Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Sunday, April 19. Barnes' points prop was 4.5 as of Sunday evening.

What It Means

Last time out on April 12, Barnes put up 12 points in a 128-118 loss to the Nuggets. Barnes averaged 10.0 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Trail Blazers rank 16th in the league in points allowed, conceding 115.8 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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