Harrison Barnes And Spurs Take On Trail Blazers In Game 1

Last time out on April 12, Barnes put up 12 points in a 128-118 loss to the Nuggets. Barnes averaged 10.0 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Trail Blazers rank 16th in the league in points allowed, conceding 115.8 points per game.

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