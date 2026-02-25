FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Harrison Barnes
San Antonio Spurs

Harrison Barnes

San Antonio Spurs • #40 F

Harrison Barnes And Spurs Take On Raptors On Feb. 25

Harrison Barnes and the San Antonio Spurs play the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday, Feb. 25. Barnes' points prop was 7.5 as of Wednesday evening.

What It Means

In his most recent action, a 114-103 win over the Pistons on Feb. 23, Barnes had three points. Barnes is averaging 10.5 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Raptors are allowing 111.8 points per contest, which ranks seventh in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Harrison Barnes

