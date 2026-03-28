Guerschon Yabusele And Bulls Square Off Against Grizzlies On March 28

Yabusele had six points in his last game, a 131-113 loss to the Thunder on March 27. Yabusele is averaging 5.1 points, 3.3 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Grizzlies rank 24th in the league in points allowed, surrendering 119.1 points per contest.

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