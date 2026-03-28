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Guerschon Yabusele
Chicago Bulls

Guerschon Yabusele

Chicago Bulls • #28 PF

Guerschon Yabusele And Bulls Square Off Against Grizzlies On March 28

Guerschon Yabusele and the Chicago Bulls play the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday, March 28. Yabusele's points prop was 8.5 as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Yabusele had six points in his last game, a 131-113 loss to the Thunder on March 27. Yabusele is averaging 5.1 points, 3.3 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Grizzlies rank 24th in the league in points allowed, surrendering 119.1 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Guerschon Yabusele

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